Namibia: Warriors Wary of Wounded Mambas

BRAVE Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti wants his charges to keep their heads at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Tuesday when they host a Mozambique side seeking retribution for Saturday's defeat in Maputo.

The crucial match is the latest in an enthralling Group K 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification race, which on Sunday saw Guinea-Bissau take a three-point lead following a pulsating 2-1 home win over Zambia, overturning last Wednesday's defeat to the same opponents by the same scoreline.

Such has been the intensity and topsy-turvy nature of the tightly contested group that the joy of beating Zambia gave way to concern when Guinea-Bissau coach Djurtus Baciro Candé collapsed after the final whistle with what appeared to be heart palpitations. The 70-year-old technician was swiftly attended to by medical services personnel at the stadium, and is said to be recuperating.

Guinea-Bissau top the table with seven points from four matches, and Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia have four each.

Having earned a first away success on the road since the 3-1 away win at Burundi during 2017 Afcon qualification in March 2016, the Brave Warriors, who surprised the Mambas 2-1 on their own turf, are keen to avoid the Zambians' fate.

In fact, they are wary of a repeat collapse such as that suffered against Burundi, who ended Namibia's qualification hopes with a 3-1 return leg win in Windhoek.

"On Tuesday night we have a different game from the one in Maputo. Mozambique is a quality side that can play, and we have to respect them and take them very seriously, like we did in Maputo," Mannetti told the NFA website yesterday.

Mozambique largely dominated Saturday's match, but were undone by complacency and a goalkeeping error in the second half, handing the Warriors, who dug deep to stay in the contest, their first win in the qualifiers.

"We have to maintain the same intensity and approach. We need to keep to our objective of one game at a time as we aim for our 10 points. We can't relax now, and I will not allow that," he warned.

Derided in some quarters for his perceived negative approach in Maputo, Mannetti defended his tactics, which included starting with match-winner Deon Hotto, arguably the Brave Warriors best player at the moment, on the bench.

The flying Hotto replaced midfielder Absalom Iimbondi, himself deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back position, with 20 minutes to go, and scored the winner in added time when his rasping 30m drive slipped through the keeper's fingers.

"Whatever we do as coaches is down to tactics, and the fans need to respect our tactical approach," the coach said.

A more offensive, measured effort is expected at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, he noted.

"We have a big squad of very good players, and that allows us to have Plan A and Plan B, and Hotto was part of our Plan B. Your Plan B should also have quality and impact players, and Hotto proved that on Saturday," Mannetti added.

In Bissau, the hosts had to come from behind to eclipse the 2012 continental champions. Justin Shonga scored directly from a free kick to put the visiting Chipolopolo into an early lead in a Group K qualifier watched by a capacity 20 000 crowd in the national stadium.

But when Stoppila Sunzu conceded an own goal soon after half-time, Toni Silva scored the decisive goal with a header just past the hour.

Elsewhere, Kenya hammered Ethiopia 3-0 in a top-of-the-table showdown to take a three-point lead in Group F, which is completed by Ghana and Sierra Leone.