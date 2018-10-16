Angola: Parliament Ready to Support Social Programmes

Luanda — The National Assembly (Angolan parliament) is ready to co-operate with the Executive in the approval of programmes intended to improve the socioeconomic condition of the citizens, said last Monday in Luanda the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos - who was speaking in the ceremony that marked the opening of the 2018/2019 Legislative Year, in which the Head of State delivered a State of the Nation speech - commended the methodology used in the elaboration and discussion of the State's General Budget (OGE).

He reminded that the country is going through a historical moment that demands the strengthening of its institutions, reason why the National Assembly is ready to co-operate with the Executive Power and support its socioeconomic programmes.

In the legislative domain, the National Assembly Speaker stressed the level of importance that the discussions on the local elections will demand for the approval of the legislative package.

He also spoke of the consensus reached so far in regard to the Draft Penal Code and that its approval will strengthen the country's democratic process.

"We believe that we'll continue to contribute to the strengthening of the democratic process of our country with good and practical examples in the legislative work", emphasised the National Assembly Speaker.

For the present legislature, the 220-seat National Assembly is made up by the MPLA (governing party with 150 seats), UNITA (51 seats), CASA-CE (16), PRS (2) and FNLA (1).