Namibia: PSC Recommends Kasete for Top //Karas Job

THE Public Service Commission has recommended that Otjozondjupa regional council planning director Beatus Kasete be appointed the //Karas chief regional officer.

Documents containing the PSC's decision regarding the vacant //Karas CRO position showed that the council had nominated Kasete, who scored the highest points during an interview, for appointment to its top job on a five-year employment contract.

The position, which had been vacant since last year, was advertised in the local print media on 18 May, and interviews to choose the best from the shortlisted candidates were conducted on 20 September.

PSC chairperson Markus Kampungu yesterday said "we are not in a position to pronounce ourselves on the appointment recommendations, as the final recruitment process has not yet been completed".

"It is unethical to do so," he stressed.

//Karas regional council chairperson Jan Scholtz said on Sunday that the council had not yet received the PSC recommendation on the appointment of the CRO.

"Council is still waiting for the PSC's recommendation following a submission of the interviews' outcome it had forwarded to them," he added.

Kasete yesterday said he had not yet received any appointment letter.

"If they offer me the job, I would definitely accept it because I went for the interview to get it," he stated.

The Namibian understands that Keetmanshoop Town Council CEO Desmond Basson, //Karas education director /Awebahe //Hoëseb and the council's director of human resources, administration and finance, Elizabeth Coetzee, were among the short-listed candidates interviewed for the position.