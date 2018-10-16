Namibia: Schlettwein Takes War On Tenders to AfDB

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein has approached the African Development Bank to immediately stop the multibillion-dollar tender process for the rail and roads projects that would only benefit foreign contractors.

Schlettwein told The Namibian yesterday that he reached out to the continental bank at the same time that he had sought a postponement from the works ministry.

He said the tender requirements were disadvantaging Namibian companies.

Schlettwein stressed that the bank has procurement regulations, but that they were not static, and could be changed.

The tenders involved are for the upgrading of the Walvis Bay/Kranzberg railway line, and the construction of a dual carriageway from Windhoek to the Hosea Kutako International Airport. Both are partially funded by the AfDB loans secured last year.

The tenders' pre-qualification due dates were 10 and 12 October 2018, respectively.

Works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann said on Sunday that they responded to Schlettwein's letter of 11 October on Friday already.

He said the letter aimed to tell the finance minister that he should contact the AfDB directly to stop the tender as the works ministry did not have such a mandate.

Although he had already contacted the AfDB, Schlettwein felt the works ministry still has the power to stop the tender process, and postpone it to the end of November. He believes the tender was completely in the ministry's hands.

The Namibian reported how these deals held high financial thresholds and turnovers, as well as long-term profitability requirements that kept Namibian companies from benefiting, especially upcoming small to medium-scale enterprises.