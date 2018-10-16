16 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Five Killed in Militia Attack On Travellers in Adamawa - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Iro Dan Fulani

The police on Tuesday confirmed five persons were killed in an attack allegedly by an ethnic militia on travellers in Bali village of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Four other victims survived the attack with injuries and have been taken to a hospital, the police said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, said the travellers were on their way to Jalingo but were ambushed by the militia along Numan-Kpasham road late Monday evening.

Mr Abubakar, however, called for calm, adding that the police had commenced an investigation into the incident.

"They were attacked late evening by some militia along Numan Kpasham road who ran away after the heinous act and before the arrival of our men stationed at Bidoma outpost.

"We are doing everything to bring the suspects to book," he said and pleaded against reprisal "as two wrongs don't make a right,"

A local farmer in the area who spoke with our reporter on phone said, "some angry youth accosted the travellers, alleging that they were planning to attack their village and descended on them, killing five and injuring four others."

The farmer, who asked not to be named, said seven other persons were missing after the attack.

"All effort to save the travellers from the youth by our village head in Kpasham was in vain.

"Travellers had abandoned this road for long due to such attacks, until recently when assurance came that things have normalised. But here we are again," he said.

Meanwhile, officials of Adamawa State Muslim Council have visited the area to evacuate the dead who are Muslims for burial.

Nigeria

Saraki Emerges Atiku Campaign Director

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced Senate President Bukola Saraki the head of its presidential campaign efforts. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.