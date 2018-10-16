Nigeria: Women Lawyers Condemn Killing of Hauwa Leman

... task FG to ensure safe release of Sharibu, others

Women Lawyers under the auspices of African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA, Tuesday, condemned the killing of Hauwa Leman, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross, by a faction of the Boko Haram sect, the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, on Monday.

The Coordinator, AWLA, Abuja Chapter, Mrs Ifeoma Wogwu, made the condemnation and described the act as barbaric and uncalled for.

Wogwu said the killing does not justify any course the sect claimed fighting for, as their aim was only to achieve selfish purpose and not in the interest of their religion.

In March 1, 2018, ISWA abducted Saifura Khorsa and Hauwa Leman in Rann, Borno State, which Saifura Khorsa was executed in September.

The report have it that a short video released by the group showed how Leman, who wore a white hijab, as her hands were tied to the back then asked to kneel down, and was shot at close range.

She said: "It was with shock we received the reported killing by TheCable as quoting a source close to the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWA, claiming that Hauwa Leman's murder, who was aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, was carried out as result of government not coming out to initiate negotiation with them including the release Leah Sharibu.

"This is not a substantial reason to dastardly execute an innocent soul without recourse. African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA, condemns this barbaric act, and it is uncalled for. Those who are leaders in this sect should have a rethink of what they are doing against innocent and defenseless souls, especially women and children.

"They should also be reminded that they are born of a woman, have sisters, aunts, wives and have given birth to daughters, and are maltreating and killing other people's wives and daughters who are defenseless in the name of fighting a just course for their religion will soon meet their Waterloo."

Meanwhile, the association also tasked the federal government on doing more to secure the lives of Leah Sharibuh, women, children and aid workers in the captivity of Boko Haram.

"We recognize the effort of the Federal Government, but it should to do more in securing the release of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Chibok school girls, women and aid workers who have been in Boko Haram's captivity for years and months", she added.