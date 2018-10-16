Photo: Addis Standard

Ethioia's new ministerial portfolio will have a record number of female ministers consisting 10 out of the 20 ministers. This includes the position of ministry of defense, which will be held by a woman for the first time in history.

Addis Abeba — For the second time since becoming Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed formed a new cabinet today. But unlike the first one, PM Abiy has downsized the number of ministers from 28 to 20 and equalized the gender composition to 50% women and 50% men; he also gave key positions, such as minister of peace and defense, to women ministers, a move applauded by many.

The prime minister presented his new cabinet members to the House of People's Representatives (HPR) this morning, and secured the house's unanimous approval for the new draft bill No. 1097/2018, authorizing the power and responsibilities the new executive organ.

Accordingly the following are list of the ten women ministers

Muferiat Kamil -Minister of Peace

Aisha Mohammed - Minister of Defense

Adanech Abebe - Minister of Revenue

Fetlework Gebregziabher - Minister of Trade and Industry

Dagmawit Mogess - Minister of Transport

Hirut Woldemariam (PhD) - Minister of Science and Higher education

Yalem Tsegaye Assfaw -Minister of Women's', Children's' and Youth

Ergoge Tesfaye (PhD) -Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

Hirut Kassaw (PhD) -Minister of Culture and Tourism

Fitsum Assefa (PhD) - Minister of Planning and Development Commission

The following are list of the ten men ministers

Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD) - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ahmed Shide -Minister of Finance and Economy

Umer Hussien - Minister of Agriculture

Amir Aman (PhD) - Minister of Health

Dr Getahun Mekuria -Minister of Innovation and Technology

Engineer Seleshi Bekele (eng.) Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity

Jantirar Abay -Minister of Urban Development and Construction

Samuel Hurko (PhD) - Minister of Mines and Petroleum

Berhanu Tsegaye - Attorney General with the Rank of a Minister

Tilaye Gete (PhD) - Minister of Education

In addition to appointing the reshuffled cabinet, the new draft bill No. 1097/2018 mandated the new ministry of peace to be led by former house speaker Muferiat Kamil to oversee the National Intelligence & security Service (NISS); Information Network Security Agency (INSA); Federal Police Commission; & Finance Security & Information Center; National Disaster Risk Management Commission; the Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs; Ethiopian Foreign Relations Strategic Studies Institute; and the Main Department For Immigration & Nationality Affairs. Ministry of Peace will also assume the roles and responsibilities of former Federal & Pastoralist Development Affairs.

The bill also placed the following agencies under the auspices of the House of People's Representatives (HPR): Ethiopian News Agency (ENA); Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority (EBA); Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA); Federal anti corruption commission; & Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

The other major reshuffle is the dissolving of the Federal Government Communication Affairs office led by Ahmed Shide with ministerial portfolio. GCAO is no more and its mandate is restructured as press secretariat under the prime minister's office.