16 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Chased From Burial Ceremony Over Mobile Money Tax Vote

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ronald Seebe

Butaleja — Angry mourners on Monday chased away Bunyole West Member of Parliament, James Waluswaka, from the burial ceremony of one of his constituents over his views on the recently approved Mobile Money tax.

The lawmaker had turned up at Mugulu-Busolwe Sub-County headquarters, where mourners were paying their last respects to Yokonan Were, a father to the Butaleja District Planner, Sam Taata.

But before Mr Waluswaka could get out of his vehicle, hardly 100 metres from the venue, mourners swarmed on him accusing him of supporting the tax without consulting them.

"We expected him to vote against the tax but he betrayed us; we no longer want him to address us," the mourners chorused, also accusing him of 'lying' when he said on the floor of Parliament that his constituents support the tax.

Mr Waluswaka is infamously remembered for advising Ugandans to 'die' if they don't want to pay mobile money and social media taxes.

"If you don't want to pay tax, just die! We are tired of these loans and grants from European countries," Mr Waluswaka was quoted in the media as saying in July.

Mr John Owori, one of the residents, said since the introduction of the controversial tax, "Waluswaka has been ashamed of visiting his constituency."

"We were surprised to see him voting in favour of the tax, giving wrong information that we gave him a go-ahead to support the tax," Mr Owori said.

Mr Waluswaka said though locals accuse him of supporting the tax without consulting them, there was no adequate time given to MPs to consult with their electorates.

"I would have come and explained to my people but we were not given enough time to do so," he told the mourners who had blocked his vehicle from moving any further.

Uganda

East Africa Now Owes China $29.4 Billion in Infrastructure Loans

East African economies have in the past 10 years borrowed $29.42 billion to grow their transport, communication,… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.