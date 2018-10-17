Nigeria: Obasanjo Sacrificed for Namibia's Freedom - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday showered encomium on former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muritala Mohammed, saying that the two past leaders made sacrifice for the freedom of Namibia.

President Buhari has also told Nigerians especially the youths migrating to Europe through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean sea to take up menial jobst to drop the idea, assuring that he will make the country conducive for them.

He said such risky journey through the desert was sheer desperation that was hurting the pride of the country.

The President spoke at State House, Abuja, during a farewell audience with the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Peingeondjabi Shipoh.

Noting that there were vast opportunities for Nigeria and Namibia to cooperate in areas like agriculture and trade, President Buhari recalled the sacrifices made for the freedom of Namibia, particularly by the administrations of Generals Murtala Muhammed and Olusegun Obasanjo.

With great potentials in Africa, the President decried illegal exodus to Europe, at grave risk to lives and limbs, and then pledged: "We will do our best to make our country live-able again."

The outgoing High Commissioner, who spent four years and eleven months in Nigeria, said the country had become second home for himself and his family, submitting:

"I enjoyed great support in carrying out my duties. I return home with absolute satisfaction that our two countries are more than ready for intra-African trade and exchange of state visits by the leaders. Our two countries have a lot in common, and Africa can only be developed by Africans themselves."

Mr Shipoh wished Nigeria successful general elections in 2019.