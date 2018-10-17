Namibia: Nigeria, Namibia to Explore Vast Opportunities in Agric., Trade - President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says there are vast opportunities for Nigeria and Namibia to cooperate in areas like agriculture and trade.

The president stated this on Tuesday during a farewell audience with the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Peingeondjabi Shipoh, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari recalled the sacrifices made for the freedom of Namibia, particularly by the administrations of Generals Murtala Mohammed and Olusegun Obasanjo.

While noting the great potentials in Africa, the President decried illegal exodus of African youths to Europe, at grave risk to lives and limbs.

The president, therefore, frowned at the sheer desperation that made Nigerian youths to dare both the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, all in the bid to take up menial jobs in Europe.

According to him, this desperation is hurting the pride of the country.

He, however, pledged: "We will do our best to make our country live-able again."

President Buhari recalled the sacrifices made for the freedom of Namibia, particularly by the administrations of Generals Murtala Muhammed and Olusegun Obasanjo.

The outgoing High Commissioner, who spent four years and eleven months in Nigeria, said the country had become second home for himself and his family.

He said: "I enjoyed great support in carrying out my duties. I'll return home with absolute satisfaction that our two countries are more than ready for intra-African trade and exchange of state visits by the leaders.

"Our two countries have a lot in common, and Africa can only be developed by Africans themselves."

NAN