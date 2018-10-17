Nigeria: Fayemi Sworn in As Ekiti State Governor

Nigeria's former minister of Solid Minerals Development Kayode Fayemi has been sworn-in as Ekiti State governor on Tuesday in Ado- Ekiti by the Chief Judge of the state Justice Ayodeji Simeon Daramola.

Fayemi, who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the July 14 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling a total of 197, 459 votes out of 316, 019 total votes cast.

"John OluKayode Fayemi of APC having fulfilled requirements of the law and got the highest votes is the winner and is returned elected," the returning officer Prof. Idowu Olayinka said on Sunday 15 September.

Fayemi defeated the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kolapo Olusola and the current deputy governor of the state and 33 other candidates to win the governorship election.

The 53-year-old governor is a native of Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.

After taking the oath of office for his second coming to finish his eight years tenure, Fayemi inspected a guard of honour mounted by the police.

Among political leaders at the inauguration of the governor was the Boss Mustapha the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna.

APC national leader Bola Tinubu, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Ojaja II, were among other dignitaries attended the ceremony.