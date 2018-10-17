Nigeria/Libya: Libya 2-3 Nigeria (Players' Ratings) - Ighalo Continues to Repay Rohr's Faith

It appeared a case of too early as the Super Eagles scored two goals in the 14th and 17th minutes against their Libyan host.

Odion Ighalo, who continued his good form from the first leg where he bagged a hat-trick, scored the first while Ahmed Musa showed good feet and balance to get the second goal.

The Libyans showed they are a good side, getting one back in the 35th minute before equalising in the second half.

A second goal by Ighalo in the 81st minute ensured victory for the eagles who now lead Group E of the Africa Nations Cup qualifier with nine points.

One easy take from the match is that Gernot Rohr has to work on making quick substitutions to help his side when they look in trouble.

Here are ratings of how the Nigerian players fared against their Libyan opponents.