16 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Libya: Libya 2-3 Nigeria (Players' Ratings) - Ighalo Continues to Repay Rohr's Faith

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Odion Ighalo/Instagram
Odion Ighalo.
By Jide Alaka

It appeared a case of too early as the Super Eagles scored two goals in the 14th and 17th minutes against their Libyan host.

Odion Ighalo, who continued his good form from the first leg where he bagged a hat-trick, scored the first while Ahmed Musa showed good feet and balance to get the second goal.

The Libyans showed they are a good side, getting one back in the 35th minute before equalising in the second half.

A second goal by Ighalo in the 81st minute ensured victory for the eagles who now lead Group E of the Africa Nations Cup qualifier with nine points.

One easy take from the match is that Gernot Rohr has to work on making quick substitutions to help his side when they look in trouble.

Here are ratings of how the Nigerian players fared against their Libyan opponents.

More on This

Afcon 2019 Qualifiers - How Ighalo Shot Nigeria Top of Group E

A brace by Odion Ighalo and another goal by Ahmed Musa gave Nigeria's Super Eagles a 3-2 victory over hosts Libya in… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.