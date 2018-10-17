Libya/Nigeria: Nigeria Defeat Libya to Top Afcon Qualifying Group

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa (7) vies for the ball with a Mediterranean Knights of Libya defender during te first leg of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo last Saturday

Nigeria have displaced South Africa to go top of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group E following a 3-2 victory over Libya Stadium in Sfax yesterday.

The match, played at Taieb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax, Tunisia yesterday, saw the Super Eagles slicing Libya's defence open with a pin-point pass from Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi to stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa who in turn laid it for China-based Odion Ighalo to score the opening goal from close range in the 14th minute.

Three minutes later, the Super Eagles extended the lead with Ighalo returning the favour to Musa, who evaded two markers before slotting the ball past Libya keeper.

After the second goal, the Libyans turned the table with increased pressure on their visitors.

Their efforts paid off in the 35th minute when Mohamed Zubya cut the Super Eagles lead with a close range header to beat Francis Uzoho in goal for Nigeria.

At the start of the second half with no changes made from both sides, the Mediterranean Knights continued to pile more pressure on the Super Eagles, and their efforts nearly paid off in the 75th minute as Uzoho was unable to stop Ahmed Benali from leveling matters for Libya.

But again, China based striker, Odion Ighalo made sure Nigeria return to the top of the standing in the 81st minute as restored Nigeria's lead with a well-taken goal after sending two defenders sprawling on the turf.

Ighalo is now the top scorer in the qualifying series with six goals, having scored two more than Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona.