17 October 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adeleke Files Petition At Osun Election Tribunal

By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has filed a petition against the declaration of the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the September 22 and rerun of September 27.

He submitted the petition to the Secretariat of the election petition tribunal in the state high Court, Osogbo, yesterday evening

The applicant who was represented by the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, expressed optimistism that he will reclaim his mandate.

Adagunodo and some chieftains of the PDP with their legal team, arrived the court around 5:30 p.m and proceeded to the Secretariat of the tribunal.

Speaking with journalists, Adagunodo said the party has hope in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Reacting to the invitation of the party's candidate for forgery, Adagunodo said it is diversionary.

"They know that the game is up. We are up to the game; whatever trick they are bringing, we are ready. It won't work," he added.

