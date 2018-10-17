Nigeria: Amosun Dismisses Defection Rumours, Pledges Support for Buhari

Abeokuta — Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has dismissed the rumours that he plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to another party owing to recent disagreement over the conduct of the party's primary elections in the state.

The governor, through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, yesterday, described the reports in a segment of the media as a figment of imagination of the writers.

Amosun wondered how he could be expected to quit a house he jointly built with other patriots.

Said Adeneye: "It is true that enormous pressure was brought to bear on Governor Amosun to move to another party, because of the glaring injustice meted out to some party members at the recent primaries, but the governor maintained his stand that he would not defect, especially on account of the close relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, whose judgment and sense of justice as the leader of the party, he cherishes and values immensely," the statement said.

He further stated that, "for those who know Amosun over the years, his struggles are usually not about his own person but equity, justice and fairness for all, especially the downtrodden. President Buhari represents this spirit and Amosun will stand by him and with him in any party at all times and at all costs," he concluded.