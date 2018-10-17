17 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Libya: AFCON Qualifiers: Ighalo Nets Brace as Nigeria Beat Libya Again

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Odion Ighalo/Instagram
Odion Ighalo.
By Tunde Eludini

 Odion Ighalo was the main man for Nigeria again on Tuesday as the Super Eagles secured a vital 3-2 away win over Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Ighalo, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture few days ago in Uyo, added two more goals to his name on Tuesday as the Super Eagles not only soared past the Mediterranean Knights but to the top spot in Group E of the AFCON Qualifiers.

It was Ighalo who placed Nigeria on the right path scoring the opening goal early in the first half before team captain Ahmed Musa doubled the lead with a sublime finish.

However, the Libyans who have only qualified for the AFCON tournament thrice in their entire history came back fighting and they were able to reduce the deficit before the first half ended.

The Super Eagles were off-colour in the second half and they got punished as the Libyans deservedly got an equaliser midway through.

However, against the run of play, Ighalo ensured that Nigeria took all three points away from Sfax as he scored his fifth goal in two goals to earn Nigeria a 3-2 win over the hard fighting Libyans who were hoping to avenge the heavy loss they suffered at the weekend in Uyo.

Nigeria with nine points from four games are top in Group E while South Africa are second with eight points from four matches.

Libya are third with four points and Seychelles are bottom with one point.

Only the two top teams from each group will qualify for the 2019 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon.

More on This

Libya 2-3 Nigeria (Players' Ratings) - Ighalo Continues to Repay Rohr's Faith

It appeared a case of too early as the Super Eagles scored two goals in the 14th and 17th minutes against their Libyan… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.