Kenya: Ruto Celebrated Exciting Harambee Stars Moment That Nobody Else Saw

A photo of Deputy President William Ruto in an awkward cheering moment during the Harambee Stars match has excited the online community.

The picture captures the DP in a celebratory moment during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between Kenya and Ethiopia that took place on Sunday at Kasarani stadium.

Mr Ruto was seated at the VIP section in a row with other political leaders and the president of the Football Kenya Federation Nick Mwendwa.

Of interest to netizens was how the Deputy President was the only one captured jumping off his seat while others calmly sat watching the match.

HILARIOUS EXPLANATIONS

Kenyans camped online to give hilarious explanations to the exciting football moment that only DP Ruto saw, to the exclusion of others.

"This is called jumping before the darama!! Kuruga mbere ya darama," wrote Muya Wa Kariuki.

"Aliona bao ya Olunga before he scores. He is always ahead!" said Brian Kigen.

"Kweli mkalee ni mkalee tu hio jump Mhesh... .tuko na ww 2022 tutaruka ivo ivo mpaka ndani ya Ikulu," commented Hassan Nyuchi.

"This man sees ahead, he saw a goal that echesa and team cldnt see," remarked Peris Wa Gichohi.

"Those types of fans who come to the game once in a decade and when they come they celebrate all the goals only to realize later that, it's the opponent that has actually scored. By the look of all faces around it was Ethiopia attacking," said Дэвид Вуоджапуонж.

"Kwani Dp Umeona bao peke Yako?" asked Nizo Mwagharo Habels.

"This is how one jumps bet ya 50M ikiungua," said Baba Judah.

"Ruto day doing Oddi dance," wrote John Ngarari.