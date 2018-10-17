Nigeria: Mercy Johnson, Others Harps On Education for the Girl Child

As part of the global celebration of International Day of the Girl Child, a day declared back in 2012 by the United Nations (UN) to annually observe and create awareness of troubling issues and topics facing girls as it concerns education, equality, development plans, child marriage, access to services regarding puberty and sexual health and issues around gender-based violence including sexual violence, the United States consulate, Nollywood acts and other celebs converged to commemorate the celebration with a message of empowerment through education while also

The programme organized by the United States Consulate General Lagos, with the theme, "No Girl Left Behind," hosted seventy schoolgirls from underserved communities in Lagos and featured leading Nigerian female celebrities from Nollywood, tech industry, media, including celebrities such as Mercy Johnson, Mildred Okwo, Yinka Davies, Uche Pedro, amongst others who took time to share their personal experiences and provide career advice to the participating schoolgirls.

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, urged for more workshops and assistance from women in all sectors to empower and enlighten girls in Nigeria while stressing on education as key.

According to her, "Education is a major solution for most of the problems that we face and education doesn't have to be formal it could still be informal, that way it would give them a better projection on what to expect from life and not be caught off guard. So for every authorizing strong woman out there who wants the good for the girl child, I want to challenge them to broaden the education of these girls, create more exposure and positively communicate with them so that the growing girl child will understand what people stand for and what we stand for as women."

"We should be celebrating a milestone of more workshops, more growth, more education. The earlier they get to know what they stand for as a gender, the better it is for us as a nation. For me, I define feminism, I define being a woman as strength, that's what we stand for, we're strong, we stand the storm and wink at it, she added." The voluptuous mother of three advised girls to always learn to turn weaknesses into wisdom while emphasizing on the necessity for sex education in the country as it relates to the issues of sexual violence and child molestation. She said, "sex education for children is a necessity. When they get to a certain stage where they become inquisitive, it is necessary for you to begin to educate them as to what is right and what is wrong. If it is a boy he needs to know what aunty will do that is wrong and if it's a girl she needs to know what uncle will do that is wrong. Doing so, you're giving them that luxury, that calmness of feeling free to speak about it when it happens. In her remarks, the US Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Alice Seddon advised the participating school girls not to succumb to peer pressure, saying that gender inequality is everywhere, even in America but they shouldn't allow a bad example to be made of them while keying to education.