South Africa: Ashwell Prince Confirmed As Cape Town Blitz Coach

Ashwell Prince was on Tuesday announced as the Cape Town Blitz head coach ahead of the Mzansi Super League T20 Player Draft.

The Player Draft is scheduled to get under way at 10:00 on Wednesday.

The former Proteas batsman was expected to take charge of the Blitz - who are based at Newlands - as Prince is currently the coach of the Cape Cobras.

Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy , who was originally announced as the South African marquee player for the Blitz, will be replaced by Quinton de Kock , with Duminy to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, competitors Durban Heat unveiled Dolphins' Grant Morgan as their head coach and the Jozi Stars also announced their coaching staff prior to the Player Draft.

Prior to the Main Player draft on Wednesday, there will be a Mini Draft, where each team specifically selects their International Marquee Player.

The Cape Town Blitz are fourth in the pecking order for an International Marquee player. The International Marquee pool includes Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan.

The tournament is set to take place from November 16 to December 16.

Source: Sport24