South Africa: 'Snake Pastor' Feeds Dog Meat to Congregants for Communion

Controversial "snake pastor" Penuel Mnguni who has fed snake and rat to his congregants has now chosen dog meat for communion.

In a video posted on the self-proclaimed prophet's End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook page on Sunday, Mnguni can be seen feeding dog meat to his followers.

In a separate post, which displays pictures of the dog before, during and after it was slaughtered, he says "it is not what goes through the mouth that disqualifies us and defile us but what comes out of the mouth - The heart matters most than what decomposes (Food we eat) (sic)".

"Christianity has shifted so much from time to time, however at End Times Disciples Ministries the move of God has been seen as many peoples faiths has also been challenged. From changing a snake to chocolate - to partaking octopus and frogs - a dog stew was prepared for the Church to partake as Holy Communion (sic)."

The post further said that Jesus never limited people to biscuits and juice, but commanded "that as often as we remember we partake his body and blood".

In the video, Mnguni can be heard saying that congregants are eating the body of Christ.

'This is so nice'

"It is no longer a dog, it is the flesh of our Lord Jesus Christ," Mnguni said.

"I prayed for these bones, this is no longer a dog.

"... anyone who is against this, is against the Lord."

Mnguni also eats the meat himself, telling his followers that "people will say the man of God is not eating the dog".

"This is so nice," he says after taking a bite.

Later in the video, he also infers that HIV and cancer can be cured through prayer.

"Those who have sicknesses, HIV, overdue pregnancies, I pray. Here's the cross confronting your situation.

"Those who have cancer spirit, here's the cross anointing that cancer."

Driving over congregants

The pastor from Soshanguve in Tshwane has previously had his congregants eat snakes, hair and cockroaches.

In 2016, Mnguni made headlines after images of him driving over his congregants were posted on social media.

His End Times Disciples Ministries showed pictures of him behind the wheel of a car, driving over two people outside the Kameelrivier B Stadium hall on June 3.

"The man of God Prophet Penuel demonstrated the power of God by running over two... congregants: He commanded both of the members to sleep followed by moving the car over them," the post said.

"The man of God then commanded them to wake up while the car was on top of their bodies. He then asked them if they felt any pain and their response was 'we do not feel anything'.

"Prophet Penuel proceeded by reversing the car back and again he commanded them to wake up. By amazement they stood up and began to dance and praise God together with the rest of the congregants (sic)."

The CRL Rights Commission referred News24 to general secretary of the National Religious Leaders Council Pastor Giet Khoza for comment. Khoza said he was both saddened and angered by seeing people being taken advantage of.

"We call on our people to not be this gullible, clearly they are being taken advantage of," Khoza told News24.

Call for code of conduct

Khoza further said there was no scientific or medical proof that dog meat can cure cancer or HIV.

He described this insinuation as "ridiculous" and "madness".

He further called on the Department of Health to take Mnguni to task and said that church and religious leaders needed to come up with some sort of code of conduct that could be endorsed by Parliament so that they hold pastors like Mnguni to account.

The CRL Rights Commission has previously denounced the practices of Mnguni and has vowed to stop him. "He is bringing the religion into disrepute. We will be going to court to say he is making Christianity look like a joke," commission head Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said in 2016.

The commission had held hearings on dubious religious practices at the time, with the aim of making recommendations to Parliament on changing the law.The commission's investigation was initiated following a flurry of complaints, including one from the South African Council of Churches, against Pastor Lesego Daniel of Rabboni Ministries and Mnguni.

