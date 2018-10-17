Seychelles/South Africa: Seychelles Dent Bafana's Hopes in Goalless Draw

Victoria — REJUVENATED Seychelles held their highly rated South Africa to a goalless draw in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group Group encounter at Unity Stadium in Victoria on Tuesday.

The hosts, who suffered a drubbing 6-o in the hands of Bafana at FNB in Johannesburg over the weekend looked a transformed squad matching the visitors man-for-man to deny them the desperately anticipated victory.

While the Indian islanders look certain to bow out of the Afcon tournament, the Seychelles will definitely go out with pride having held the highly fancied Bafana.

The qualification for Bafana Bafana now depends on Libya versus Nigeria encounter at Stade Taieb Mhiri tonight.

Commonly known as the Mediterranean Knights, Libya are tipped to spring surprise when they beat Super Eagles of Nigeria tonight at 20:00.