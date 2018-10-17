YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry dissolved the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board so that she can successfully align with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030.

Coventry, who is in Argentina as Chef de Mission of Team Zimbabwe at the Youth Olympic Games, showed the Edward Siwela led board the door last week.

Other members released from the board include deputy chairperson Lilian Mbayiwa, John Falkenburg, Keith Goddard, Clemence Mukwasi, Titus Zvomuya, Nicholas Vingirai and Joseph Mungwari.

"The Minister was given a mandate by the President to achieve Vision 2030 and she felt it was proper to dissolve the existing board and come up with one that will help her meet those deliverables. She is currently out of the country, but I am sure she is working on appointing a new board that she will be working with to achieve that," said Thokozile Chitepo, Permanent Secretary in the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ministry.

According to the SRC Act, the board shall consist of a chairman and not fewer than five and not more than nine other members appointed by the minister after consultation with the President and subject to such directions as the President may give him or her and the director-general, who shall be an ex officio member of the board.

The SRC has been without a substantive director-general since 2016 following the retirement of Charles Nhemachena and Joseph Muchechetere has been in an acting capacity ever since. The SRC flighted a number of adverts for the post of director-general and interviews were held, but no substantive appointment was made due to alleged factionalism within the fired board.