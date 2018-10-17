16 October 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ten-Year-Old Boy Rescues Mother, Cousin From Shack Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Peter Luhanga/GroundUp
Ten-year-old Aphelele Ntsukumbini dragged his mother Nondingazi to safety after their home caught fire on Monday. Nondingazi’s 20-month old grandson died in the shack fire.
By Peter Luhanga

But his infant nephew died in the blaze which left 70 people homeless

A ten-year-old rescued his mother and two-year-old cousin from a shack fire in which his infant nephew, Athaluve Sixakwe, died in the early hours of Monday. The fire left 70 people homeless in Kwa 5, Doornback informal settlement, opposite Dunoon near Milnerton, Cape Town.

The grade 4 Sophakama Primary School pupil, Aphelele Ntsukumbini, was sleeping in the same bed as his mother, cousin and nephew. He woke up to find the house ablaze. He instinctively grabbed his little cousin and took him to safety. He returned to find his mother lying on the floor, flames licking her right arm. He managed to drag her out.

His mother, Nondingazi Ntsukumbini, said her son woke her up before he fled with the cousin, but she fell off the bed. Then her son came back and pulled her to safety. She tried to describe the events to GroundUp, but thinking of those seconds when she lay helpless and suddenly felt the touch of her son rendered her speechless. She said she felt "crazy happy" - the only words she could find - about her son's selfless action.

"The fire was already fierce at the time and my right arm was burnt," she said.

She was treated at the Dunoon Community Health Centre.

When GroundUp asked Aphelele how he felt, he started crying. He said he felt bad that he could not save the life of his infant nephew, aged one year and eight months.

Siphosethu Mrwetana, 22, whose shack was nearby, said she was first to raise the alarm. She said smoke started choking her in her sleep.

"The fire spread so quickly. I heard children crying in the shack where the fire started," she said.

Confirming the blaze, City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said a total of 30 shacks were destroyed. Layne said the fire started shortly after 2am.

"Sadly, one male minor received fatal burns. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage," said Layne.

South Africa

How The Sunday Times Issue Shames All of Journalism

This last weekend, the editor of the Sunday Times Bongani Siqoko issued an apology for the reporting done by the… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.