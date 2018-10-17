An associate professor for Soroti University in Eastern Uganda has died after collapsing in a senate meeting at the university.

Dr Thomas Aisu Ongodia, attached to school of health science is said to have collapsed in the boardroom suddenly after making his presentation.

A source who asked not to be named, said Dr Ongodia, arrived at the university driving himself Tuesday morning, in normal and jovial mood.

"He was strong by the time we saw him arriving in his vehicle. We don't know what happened to him. We wait to hear from his family, perhaps he had a history of pressure, we can't tell now," the source explained.

The university spokesperson, Juma Hassan Nyene said that it's difficult to confirm the cause of his death until the postmortem is done.

He said the body, has been delivered to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, from where it will be transported to Mulago national hospital where a postmortem will be carried out from.

Mr Nyene said that the deceased was part of the university staff attending a preparatory meeting ahead of next week's meeting with members from Uganda National Council for Higher Education (UNCHE).

By press time, the university staff, Soroti Mayor and other district leaders had camped at the Soroti hospital mortuary as the body was being prepared before being taken to Mulago.

The late, a born of Otipe village in Olungia ward, Southern division Kumi Municipality by the time of his death, had served as Medical Officer (laboratory specialist) at World Health Organization (WHO).

He also served as consultant pathologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital until recently when he was recruited as an Associate professor for Soroti University which is yet to open.

He also served as head of Department Medical Microbiology at Makerere University Medical School Uganda, besides working as head of National TB Reference Laboratory.