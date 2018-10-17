Rwanda: Judiciary Launches Online Platform Where Public Can Make Complaints

Rwandans will have the option of expressing their dissatisfaction to the services provided by courts and tribunals after the judiciary launched an internet and short messaging services (SMS) based complaint system.

The online system was launched on Tuesday by the Supreme Court in partnership with Transparency International Rwanda.

According to the officials, citizens who go to courts to seek justice and are unsatisfied sometimes have nowhere to channel their complaints.

With the new online portal, officials said, complaints will be submitted and accessed by all parties involved in justice delivery such as courts, National Public Prosecution Authority, the Office of Ombudsman and the Rwanda Bar Association.

They will then jointly come up with the solution to complaints raised.

According to Justice Prof Sam Rugege, the system is meant to engage the public and stakeholders in the judicial sector in order to enhance access to justice, accountability and court-user satisfaction.

"The application allows litigants to file their complaints online and receive prompt feedback, permits lawyers and prosecutors to draw attention to some issues that may be inconsistent with due process in the handling of their case files or to instances of problematic judgments," he said, adding that it is a more confidential manner.

The system also has an online suggestion box where people can convey their opinions and suggestions on the functioning of a court while it also offers a possibility for litigants to file complaints for special consideration for review of their cases, according to Rugege

"This technology will allow a citizen to provide information on how they were treated in the court, whether they faced injustice and we will follow up and find a solution for them. This will improve efficiency in our courts," he added.

Rugege added that the system also allows automatic generation of reports for the judiciary on the follow-up of the performance on the execution of duties of Judges.

It allows prosecution and the bar association to also compile their own reports with regards to complaints made by lawyers and prosecutors on particular cases with issues, according to officials.

"With such reports these institutions may prompt a meeting with the Judiciary to address the findings.

The leadership of the Judiciary is always open to such consultations whenever the need arises, with the aim of working together to ensure delivery of the justice our people deserve," he said, challenging stakeholders to make good use of this application to maximise the benefits it provides.

"We also urge members of the public to use this system and all other means to report poor service and any attempts to corrupt them. Without their commitment these attempts will be of little value," he added

Marie Immaculee Ingabire, the Chairperson of Transparency International Rwanda said the online platform would reduce corruption cases in courts.

She added that the new tool will help improve service delivered in courts and tribunals.

"On one hand, this tool will be a channel for citizens to register injustice cases in courts; on the other hand, the Judiciary, the Office of the Ombudsman, National Public Prosecution Authority and Rwanda Bar Association will use this tool to handle the complaints submitted to them by citizens," she said.