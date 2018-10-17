Kenya: How Mungatana 'Lost Sh76 Million to Chad Con Man'

A Chadian was on Tuesday charged with defrauding former Assistant Minister Danson Mungatana of $1,000,000 seven years ago.

Mr Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro, 50, denied the charge before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi.

He was accused of getting the money (about Sh76 million at the time) from Mr Mungatana between April 20 and 29, 2011 in Hurlingham, Nairobi, promising to invest the money in the oil industry.

Mr Kouro, who had been in police custody for 10 days, faced another charge of defrauding a trader, Mr Makau Muteke, of $6,796 (Sh750,000) on March 9 last year in Westlands, Nairobi, saying he would invest the money in an unspecified business.

FAKE CURRENCY

He also faced four counts of having fake $54,000 in 100 bills, Euros 19,000 in 100 bills, and Euros 3,400 in 500 bills in Westlands. The total value of the fake currency was Sh960,120,000.

He denied all the charges and applied to be released on bond, citing Article 49 of the Kenya Constitution, which allows suspects charged in court or arrested by police to be granted bail.

State prosecutor Kajuju Kirimi did not oppose the application, but urged the court to consider the colossal amounts involved.

Mr Andayi granted Mr Kouro his request and directed that he deposit Sh3 million cash bail, or pay Sh5 million cash bond with a surety of a similar amount. He was also directed to produce a Kenyan surety to guarantee the court that he will be in court whenever he is required. The hearing will be on November 29.

Also in the same court was Ugandan Audry Nabasaa, who was charged with defrauding seven Kenyan businesswomen of cash amounting to Sh1.2 million in July this year.

CROSS-BORDER BUSINESS

She had promised to invest the money in the Melchizedek Investment Group (MiG) in Uganda. She told the women that after investing in MiG, they would qualify for funds from Herge Funds in Uganda to expand their cross-border business.

The complainants were Eunice Chege, who lost $30,000, Ms Martha Ngunjiri ($22,500), Ms Everlyne Mutuku ($21,500), Ms Catherine Gathoni ($22,500), Ms Susan Ngandu ($11,500), Ms Bilha Chege ($7,500) and Ms Joyceline Chege ($7,500).

She denied the charge and was released on a Sh2 million cash bail.

The hearing will be on November 22. The court learnt that she has a similar court case pending, in which she is out on bond.