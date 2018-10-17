17 October 2018

Kenya: No Freedom Yet for Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu

By Sam Kiplagat

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu will spend another week in remand after the court set bail hearing for next week.

On Wednesday, Justice James Wakiaga directed the probation office to file a pre-bail report in court ahead of the hearing on October 24.

The report from social workers will inform the judge's decision when deciding whether to deny them bail.

However, it is the prosecution that has to convince the court that there are compelling reasons to deny the murder suspects their freedom.

The two are accused of murdering Monica Kimani on September 19 at Lamuria Gardens Apartment, Kilimani.

