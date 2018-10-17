Rwanda: Etincelles Appoint New Head Coach

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Etincelles have appointed Abdoul Karim Nduhirabandi as their new head coach on a two-year contract. The deal will see him at the Rubavu-based club till end of the 2019/2020 season.

Nduhirabandi who was unemployed for the last six months, joins Etincelles after resigning from the head coach role at Kirehe FC in April.

"I penned a two-year contract with Etincelles on Monday, and I have already been introduced to players. We are working hard to get ready in time for the upcoming season, which we will start hosting Rayon Sports on Saturday," Nduhirabandi told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Despite joining Etincelles just days before the start of 2018-19 season, Nduhirabandi is not new to Rubavu football as he was with rivals Marines FC since 1998 - first as a player and then coach - till September last year when he crossed to Kirehe.

Nduhirabandi who is commonly referred to as 'Coke' takes over the club's hot seat from Emmanuel Ruremesha who switched to Musanze FC in August. The latter guided Etincelles to a surprise fourth place finish in the 2017/2018 topflight league.