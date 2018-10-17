16 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Etincelles Appoint New Head Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Etincelles have appointed Abdoul Karim Nduhirabandi as their new head coach on a two-year contract. The deal will see him at the Rubavu-based club till end of the 2019/2020 season.

Nduhirabandi who was unemployed for the last six months, joins Etincelles after resigning from the head coach role at Kirehe FC in April.

"I penned a two-year contract with Etincelles on Monday, and I have already been introduced to players. We are working hard to get ready in time for the upcoming season, which we will start hosting Rayon Sports on Saturday," Nduhirabandi told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Despite joining Etincelles just days before the start of 2018-19 season, Nduhirabandi is not new to Rubavu football as he was with rivals Marines FC since 1998 - first as a player and then coach - till September last year when he crossed to Kirehe.

Nduhirabandi who is commonly referred to as 'Coke' takes over the club's hot seat from Emmanuel Ruremesha who switched to Musanze FC in August. The latter guided Etincelles to a surprise fourth place finish in the 2017/2018 topflight league.

Rwanda

Govt, AfDB Sign U.S.$269 Million Loan to Increase Power Supply

The Government has borrowed $269 million (Rwf237 billion) from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to invest in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.