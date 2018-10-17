16 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Dan Quaye Eyes Hearts

Tagged:

Related Topics

FORMER Ghana international Dan Quaye has reiterated his desire to re-join Hearts of Oak should the club offer him an opportunity.

Quaye, 37, worn the Phobian colours between 1999 and 2009 winning the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup but Quaye believes he still has a lot of good football in him, despite his age.

"The club has to change its mentality regarding we the old players. Their thinking is that the old players influence the decisions of the young players in the team and that is why most Ghanaian clubs hardly sign old players." Dan Quaye told Footballmadeinghana in an interview.

"The young players of today know what is good and and for them already and I so I don't think it is we the old guys that influence them," the experienced full-back said.

Ghana

'Brexit Won't Affect Ghana-Britain Relations'

President Akufo-Addo delivering the keynote address at the UK-Ghana Investment Summit in Accra. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.