Ghana: Dan Quaye Eyes Hearts

FORMER Ghana international Dan Quaye has reiterated his desire to re-join Hearts of Oak should the club offer him an opportunity.

Quaye, 37, worn the Phobian colours between 1999 and 2009 winning the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup but Quaye believes he still has a lot of good football in him, despite his age.

"The club has to change its mentality regarding we the old players. Their thinking is that the old players influence the decisions of the young players in the team and that is why most Ghanaian clubs hardly sign old players." Dan Quaye told Footballmadeinghana in an interview.

"The young players of today know what is good and and for them already and I so I don't think it is we the old guys that influence them," the experienced full-back said.