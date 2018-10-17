South Africa: Jozi Stars Announce Coaching Staff

The Jozi Stars on Tuesday announced their coaching staff ahead of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 Player Draft, which takes place at the Montecasino Ballroom.

The Player Draft is scheduled to get under way on Wednesday at 10:00 .

The Jozi Stars, who are based at the Wanderers, coaching and technical team:- Thabiso Enoch Nkwe - Wandile Gwavu - Justin Sammons - Nandile Nelson Tyali - Brett Edwards

Nkwe is currently the head coach of the Highveld Lions and is set to take charge of the Stars.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was selected as the Stars' Marquee South African player.

Meanwhile, competitors Durban Heat unveiled Dolphins' Grant Morgan as their head coach and the Cape Town Blitz named Cape Cobras' Ashwell Prince as their coach.

Prior to the Main Player draft on Wednesday, there will be a Mini Draft, where each team specifically selects their International Marquee Player.

The Jozi Stars will choose their International Marquee Player second in the Mini Draft.

West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and the England trio of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan are the International Marquee Players - with no trading of the six permitted.

The tournament is set to take place from November 16 to December 16.

Source: Sport24