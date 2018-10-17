Ghana: Vandals, Volta Win UG Inter-Halls Meet

The Commonwealth Hall (Vandals) and their female counterparts Volta Hall, emerged overall winners at the 55th inter-halls athletics of the University of Ghana (UG) at the Legon Stadium last Friday.

The Vandals and Volta Hall scored a combined 309 points to emerge winners followed by Akuafo Hall, and Mensah Sarbah Hall with 170 and 115 points standing in 2nd and 3rd position respectively out of the 16 participating halls of the university including Distance Education and City Campus. Hilla Limann Hall and JISH secured the 4th and 5th position respectively with 58 and 53 points.

Halls Men Women Total Position

Common Weath/Volta 207 102 309 1st

Akuafo 61 109 170 2nd

Mensah Sarbah 21 94 115 3rd

Hilla Limann 58 - 58 4th

JISH 41 12 53 5th

The event saw the "V-Mate" and Akuafo Hall dominate the Men's and Women's category with 207 and 109 points respectively.

The Head Coach of UG, Henry Nii Sackey expressed his delight at the performance put up by the athletes.

"The three days have been wonderful; standard have been raised. Five records were broken; three on the field and two on the truck. It is very fantastic because these were records that existed for years".

"I believe the Sports Directorate will honour its pledge of paying GHS 500.00 to each record breaker in order to motivate them," he said.

Raja Lagble, a fresh student from the Common Wealth Hall stole the show with two new records and three gold medals under his sleeves including the 10 kilometres marathon. He broke the existing record of 15 min.24 sec and 32 min.1795 sec in the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres with 15 min.15 sec and 31 min.4159 sec respectively.

In an interview with Times Sports, Lagble elaborated his excitement and his readiness for the upcoming mini Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) games.

"I feel great to be a winner in all three events I participated in. Many athletes have been recruited from all the 10 regions; so it is very exciting to be a winner here.

"The university should expect the best from me heading into the mini-GUSA games. I have been a gold medalist in events I partook in the West Africa sub-region; I faced competition from athletes from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Jamaica but I managed to be a winner. I am very hopeful for the upcoming mini-GUSA games," he added.

Lagble, who is looking forward to leading UG to victory in January for the mini-GUSA games at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), doubles as a military officer (Able Seaman Class 1) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).