Ghana: Fans Defy Rains for Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League

BOXING fans defied the rains last Friday night to witness the week one of the "Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Championship Fight Nights."

The first week of the revived competition, witnessed an early downpour which nearly marred plans for the day, but after the rains, fans were presented with action and fun as juvenile, amateur and rising professional boxers displayed to the amazement of spectators.

In the fights for the night, Daniel Lartey lost on points to John Akulugu, while Delalie Melegi won on points against Idrissa Amadu.

Success Tetteh won by knockout in round three against David Kotey, with Theophilus Dodoo winning by knockout in round five against Isaac Tetteh.

In all, 14 boxing clubs in Accra are competing in the revived Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

The much talked about Fashion Extravaganza, also came on with designs and models by Jem Afrik and Boxzomah Clothing, whilst other supporting young musicians also had the chance to perform.

Children and beautiful models took to the Ring Walk "Bukom Walk", to display their talent and skills to the fans, whilst some 'underground' musicians, who reported in their numbers, took inspiration and commitment from Amandzeba and Sarkodie to show their talents.

Wulomei International Band, the evergreen traditional folklore group also thrilled spectators with their new and old songs. - GNA