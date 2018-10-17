Ghana: Afriyie Fitness Club Holds Climbing Challenge

THE maiden edition of the Afriyie Hill Challenge came off at Aburi on Saturday.

The 10-kilometre hill walk, organised by Afriyie Fitness Club with support from Age Premium Salon and More, was aimed at encouraging individuals to stay fit and healthy by climbing.

"It was very challenging and exciting but ultimately participants endured as they were optimistic about staying healthy for a long period," CEO of Afriyie Fitness Club, Bernard Amankwah, has said.

Registered participants converged at the club which is located at Community 25, DPS junction, Tema in the morning before heading to Aburi for the challenge.

Fitness clubs, corporate bodies and individuals in Accra and beyond joined the challenge.

In order to prepare participants for the challenge, Mr Amankwah said they were engaged in aerobics to ensure that everyone was in the right shape to participate.

"Afterwards, everything went on smoothly and participants were delighted to be part of the challenge, "he stated.

He said the event would be maintained and they are working towards the second edition which would come off soon.

"Workers especially must take up the challenge which would help unwind after a long week at the offices and also burn some calories, "the CEO stressed.

Afriyie Fitness Club is known for organising fitness events - especially on holidays and weekends to keep the public healthy.