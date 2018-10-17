Ghana: Kaneshie Market Complex Marks 39th Anniversary

The Kaneshie Market Complex in Accra yesterday marked its 39th anniversary with a grand durbar for market women.

The event also saw the installation of a new market queen, Madam Lydia Koowa Quaye to oversee the affairs of traders and to ensure the market lived up to its image as one of Ghana's well structured markets.

Items including foodstuffs, cosmetics, clothing lines, meat and fish stock, confectionaries, electrical, utensils among others sold at the market were on display at the durbar to obviously remind buyers that the market was still well positioned to serve the needs of customers.

The ceremony had some traditional rulers, Muslim and Christian clerics; politicians; market queens from other markets, family and friends gracing it.

Making a grand entry to the events grounds amidst firing of musketry and merry making, the new market queen after going through some traditional rites to affirm her new position, was officially affirmed by the Asere Gyaasetse of Ga Mashie, Nii Amarkai III.

A 12-member executive committee to assist the Queen mother in discharging her duties effectively was also outdoored at the durbar.

The President of the Greater Accra Markets Association, Mrs Mercy Djan in an address urged the Queen mother and her executives to endeavour to maintain the dignity of the Kaneshie market.

Expressing worry over some activities that had tarnished the market image in recent times, Mrs Djan charged the new team to "exercise loyalty, honesty and avoid political divisions to be able to serve with integrity."

According to her, the association was poised to ensure highest standards in all markets in the capital hence, urged the Queen mother to rally her members behind the vision to make Kaneshie Market a preferred choice for buyers.

"In as much as you are to be open minded in your duties, do not relent in applying sanctions where necessary to deter members from flouting the laws and regulations of the market," she urged.

Managing Director of the Market, Mr Edmund Duffour Addae in a brief speech indicated the preparedness of Management to work together with the Queen mother and her executives to raise high the markets image.

He noted that all new proposals geared at shaping the market would be considered to make the Kaneshie market a world class market.

Expressing gratitude for the honour done her, Madam Quaye called for unity among traders urging them to "forget past events and strive together to build this market to make this city and nation proud."

"Let us put a stop to all negative practises that tarnish our image as a model market and help to restore the lost glory and image of the Kaneshie," she advised.