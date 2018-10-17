Ghana: Jaraah Stable Excels in Homowo Final Race

THE Jaraah Stable from Korle-Gonno on the last day of the Ga Homowo Festival meeting carried the day with three victories and a third placement out of the four races for the day.

Thus, Mohammed Jaraah,(a brother of Ali Jaraah of Accra Heart of Oak fame) ended up carrying three of the cups at stakes with a bragging right over "Die Hard" one of the favourites who failed to make the epic principal race of the day.

The principal race of the day was full of tension as the La Stable Lads fielded three horses with Akwei Fira as their favourites to clinch the cup opened to the Maiden and 3A over a distance of eight furlongs (1,600 metres).

As if on cue from La Stable Lads, Akwei Fira shot into the lead while the favourite Simply Great was compelled to follow in hot pursuit. Jockey R Nettey, around the last bending called his horse to task, which saw it zoomed past several to pose a challenge to Akwei Fira's slim lead.

However, just around the bending to the home stretch, Akwei Fira's jockey tried to pull few tricks but Simply Great was simply unstoppable as R.Nettey managed to pip Akwei Fira at the finishing post to the admiration of the many punters who thronged the race course to witness the last day.

Though Mohammed Jaraah had a lot to complain about the behaviour of horsemanship by Akwei Fira's jockey, the win in such a grand style calmed his grudges.

In the first race of the day, opened to 3B/4A Division over seven furlong, Lean On Me, owned by Laila Alhassan who won last week, took an early lead, but Secret Lady which has been in great form since the opening day of the Homowo meeting, brushed aside the challenge and outran Lean On Me to the finishing post with many lengths to spare.

Jockey Dennis Ahinankwa, who won two races on the day after the first victory with Secret Lady, was again on hand to clinch victory with African Queen in the second race of the day.

He led with African Queen from the start to finish in a race opened to 4B/4C Division over a distance of seven furlong in a time of 1 minute 56 seconds. Wonder Boy and Happiness came 2nd and 3rd respectively

Jockey J. Lamptey rode Electricity to victory in the 3rd race of the day in the Novies outing over a six furlong distance. Godia and Country Lover were 2nd and 3rd respectively.