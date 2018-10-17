17 October 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Partially Lifts Suspension On Blasting Activities Around Tremor Areas

By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — The federal government Committee on Earth Tremor has with immediate effect partially lifted initial the suspension imposed on all blasting and mining activities around the areas that experienced minor earth tremors in the FCT recently.

Arising from a meeting held in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Monday, the Cabinet Committee on Earth Tremor said constructions and blasting of stones resumes around the affected areas with the exception of Mpape.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Bwari, in a statement by his Media Aide, Ishaku Kigbu, disclosed the government's decision.

According to Bwari, "The decision to resume mining activities around areas that experienced minor earth tremors only accommodates construction activities and blasting of stones."

He added that, "Government after review of the suspension of blasting and mining activities around areas that experienced minor earth tremors has decided to lift the suspension placed on such activities with immediate effect."

He said that all areas under suspension are to resume activities except for the Mpape axis.

"However, mining companies are adviced by this renewed move to ensure they put in place sensors on their sites to detect some would be tremors before it happens."

The suspension was put in place in order to enable the team of experts put together by the ministry to do a thorough investigation into the remote causes of what triggered the tremor.

