16 October 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Zimbabwe Nears 2019 Afcon Qualification

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — Zimbabwe Warriors have collected four crucial points against Democratic of Congo (DRC) following Tuesday's 1-1 draw in a well balanced Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group G encounter at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Warriors had earlier beaten DRC 2-1 at their own backyard in Kinshasa on Saturday.

A goal by Khama Billiat (1st minute) was all the Warriors of Zimbabwe needed to maintain their unbeaten run in their group.

However, Zimbabwe could not complete a double over DRC when Teenage Hadebe beat his own goalkeeper George Chigova in a bid to clear an in-swinger from DRC striker.

Earlier Knox Mtizwa's goal to give Zimbabwe victory was disallowed for off-side. Billiat had beaten his markers on the left before setting up Mtizwa to rifle home from close range.

Zimbabwe now lead Group G with eight points while DRC have five from four matches played to date.

Congo have four while Liberia have a point, but the two were due to meet later in the night.

The Warriors need just a victory in their remaining games against Congo Brazzaville and Liberia to progress to the final.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

