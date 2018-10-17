16 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Local Government Concludes Nationwide Tour

By Kebba AF Touray

Mansakonko — The National Assembly Select Committee on Local Government, has yesterday concluded its nationwide tour with a visit to Mansakonko Area Council.

During the visit, the Committee visited the fish and meat market, car park and dump site.

Vendors complained of lack of storage facilities, water, electricity supply and called for remedies.

Drivers at the Soma Car park also disclosed high cost of fuel and called on the relevant authorities to intervene, come up with price control mechanisms so as to combat the problems.

The Director of Planning and Development, Mr. Momodou Saidybah, informed the visiting crew that the Council has a total of 14 projects, of which four are ongoing and four have been awarded.

CEO Mr Pa Sait Ceesay, explained that the total revenue base of the Council is D974,000. This he said, is insufficient for their work and acts as a bar to their activities.

He cited lack of grants and government subvention and implored on the Committee to help them relegate the situation into history. He said that despite the low revenue base, they have completed the payment of their counterpart contribution to GAMWORS at a cost of D3.5 million.

Landing B Sanneh informed the Committee that plans are at an advance level to address the problem of congestion and waste disposal

The Committee has advised the Council to fast track the implementation of their ongoing projects to enable them effectively render services to the people.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

