Namibia: Fuel and Falling Nam Dollar Push Up Staple Food Prices

WINDHOEK - Namib Mills has announced significant increases of between 12 percent to 20 percent on all its wheat flour, complete mix, rice, pasta, yeast and millet products.

According to a statement, the increases, which became effective on Monday, became necessary due to various factors including the escalating fuel price due to the increase in Brent crude oil prices, weakening of the Namibian dollar against the US Dollar and an increase in fuel levies by the government.

In addition, global raw wheat prices are on an upward trend due to the demand for wheat exceeding the global production quantities.

The increases will affect wheat flour (+/- 20 percent), complete Mix (+/- 20 percent), rice (+/- 14 percent), pasta (+/- 16 percent), yeast (+/- 15 percent) and mahangu (+/- 12 percent).

"Namib Mills is committed to Namibia. The company highly values its customers, suppliers, and all other stakeholders. It is important to Namib Mills to not only focus on great quality, excellent customer service and meeting consumer needs, but also to live in accordance with our values of being transparent with our customers and consumers," read it's statement.

2018-10-17 10:14:10 1 hours ago