Comoros: Statement By the Chairperson of the Commission On the Situation in Comoros

Anjouan, Comoros.

Addis Ababa, 16 October 2018: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, deplores the suspension, since 2 October 2018, of the inter-Comorian dialogue, which began on 14 September 2018 under the facilitation of the African Union High Representative Ramtane Lamamra. He notes the deterioration of the political environment as a result of certain measures, particularly the lifting, on 3 October 2018, of the parliamentary immunity of three opposition members, some of whom were part of the opposition delegation to the inter-Comorian dialogue. He emphasizes, once again, the urgent need for confidence-building measures to facilitate the resolution of the crisis and to preserve the gains achieved in terms of reconciliation and stability.

Against this backdrop, the Chairperson of the Commission is following with concern the ongoing developments in the autonomous island of Anjouan. He urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from any action likely to heighten the current tension.

The Chairperson of the Commission stresses the need for the rapid resumption of the inter-Comorian dialogue and its conduct in a spirit of inclusivity, sincerity and good faith. He urges all Comorian political stakeholders to put the interest of their country above all other considerations, and reiterates the commitment of the African Union to accompany the Comoros to overcome the current challenges.