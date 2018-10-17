16 October 2018

Angola: Nzeto Administration Invests Akz 26 Million in Bridge Construction

Nzeto — At least twenty six million Kwanzas is the amount invested this year by the Nzeto Municipal Administration, Zaire province, in the construction of two reinforced concrete bridges over the Nvemba and Zimu rivers, on the road between the municipal seat and the commune of Kindege.

The municipal administrator of Nzeto, Casimiro Ricardo, who on Monday assessed the progress of the work carried out by the National Bridges Company, told ANGOP that the construction of these road projects is part of the program to combat hunger and poverty .

According to the manager, the two infrastructures are six meters long and 7.20 meters wide, whose works began in July of this year with an end scheduled for next November.

The administrator estimated at eighty-five percent the degree of physical execution of the contracts, which he said will facilitate the movement of people and goods between the village of Nzeto and the commune of Kindege.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

