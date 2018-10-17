17 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NNPC Denies $3.5bn Subsidy Fund, Says $1bn Kept in CBN

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
NNPC towers.
By Daniel Adugbo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has denied the insinuations that it has in its custody $3.5billion subsidy fund.

NNPC's spokesman Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that, at the hit of the shortage of products supply at the close of last year, the National Assembly asked the NNPC to do everything possible to stem the hiccups.

Ughamadu revealed that accordingly, NNPC initiated the move to raise a revolving fund of $1.05billion, since the corporation was, and still is, the sole importer and supplier of white products in the country.

The NNPC spokesman said ever since, the fund had been domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying at no time was it in the custody of the NNPC.

Ughamadu said the fund, dubbed the National Fuel Support Fund, had been jointly managed by the NNPC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OGF), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

Mr. Ughamadu clarified in the release that NNPC did not independently spend a dime of the fund which he said was to ensure stability in the petroleum products supply in the country.

The NNPC spokesperson said, for the avoidance of doubt, the corporation was fully aware that it is only the National Assembly that has the statutory responsibility to appropriate on petroleum subsidy matters.

More on This

Senators At Loggerheads Over $3.5 Billion Subsidy Fund

Nigerian lawmakers on Tuesday shifted their attention to a $3.5 billion budget recovery fund allegedly spent by the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.