Eritrea: Commendable Support to War Disabled Veterans

Massawa — Encouraging results are being registered from various activities being conducted in the Northern Red Sea region with the objective of improving the living standard of war disabled veterans in the region.

At a panel discussion conducted on 11 October in connection with the Silver Jubilee of the Association, it was stated that a number of members of the association in the region are being rehabilitated in various businesses and improving their lives, thanks to the support from the Government, society and the association.

It was noted that public attitude toward the disabled has improved and that call was made on the part of all concerned bodies to continue supporting the disabled veterans in all their endeavors.

The head of the Association branch in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Mohammed Seid Shengeb said that war disabled veterans clustered in groups are engaged in agro businesses, livestock herding, and small scale businesses.

Indicating that due attention is being given to female disabled veterans, Mr. Mohammed-Seid said that micro-credit opportunities have been created to 20 female disabled veterans and that similar support will be provided to many others in the future.

The National Association of the War Disabled Veterans branch in the Northern Red Sea region comprises of 855 members including 110 females.