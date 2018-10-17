Nigeria: Future Bleak for Kidnapped Nigeria Nurses, Student

Abuja — THERE are rising fears over the well-being of two medical workers and a teenage girl kidnapped in north-eastern Nigeria earlier this year.

A deadline set by the Boko Haram for the payment of their undisclosed ransom elapsed at the beginning of the week.

It is believed the medical professionals have been killed.

The nurses, Hauwa Mohammed Liman, who worked in a hospital supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Alice Loksha, a nurse who worked in a centre supported by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), were abducted in Rann, Borno State, on March 1.

A third healthcare worker abducted alongside the two, named as Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, was killed by her abductors in September.

Leah Sharibu, a 15-year-old school student, was also taken from her school in Dapchi in a separate abduction incident in February.

The Boko Haram, also known as Islamic State's West African Province Group is believed to be holding her hostage.

"We urge you: spare and release these women," Patricia Danzi, Director of ICRC Operations in Africa, appealed to abductors.

"They are a midwife, a nurse and a student. Like all those abducted, they are not part of any fight," Danzi added.

The humanitarian group appealed to the Nigerian government, communities and individuals with influence to work towards the release of medical workers and the student.

Mamadou Sow, head of in the Lake Chad Basin, said the health workers were providing essential and life-saving services to thousands of people affected by the Boko Haram conflict.

"All they sought to do was help," Sow said.