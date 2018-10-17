Sudan: Seminar for Eritrean Nationals in Sudan

Asmara — Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan organized seminar for Eritrean nationals residing in Khartoum and its environs on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on the regional and global developments.

Indicating that the pillars of the joint declaration of peace and friendship agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia are being implemented stage by stage, Mr. Ibrahim said that that has ushered new chapter of peace and cooperation.

Explaining on the charted out development programs and their progress, Mr. Ibrahim called on the nationals to integrate their knowhow and economic resources in the success of the promising prospect of peace and cooperation.

The participants on their part expressed support for the peace and friendship agreement and readiness to strengthen contribution.

In the same vein, a new book on the history and beauty of Asmara written by a Sudanese author, Adl Osman was inaugurated on 10 October at the week of friendship organized by the Eritro-Sudan friendship association.