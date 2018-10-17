Angola: National Assembly Deputy Speakers Take Over Office

Luanda — The first and second Deputy Speakers of National Assembly Emília Carlota Dias and Suzana de Melo, recently elected at an extraordinary meeting, Tuesday started the new legislative functions.

During a ceremony chaired by the Parliament Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, Emília Carlota Dias and Suzana de Melo confirmed taking up their duties.

The MPs take over from Joana Lina Baptista (appointed governor of central Huambo province) and Higino Lopes Carneiro.

The replacement stems from a requested by the ruling MPLA party, which handpicked

the first and second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, in the light of the results of the country's 2017 general elections.

In their turn, the MPs Raul Lima and Manuel Lopes Dembo went to the positions of the first and second Secretary of the board of National Assembly.

Tomás da Silva took over the presidency of the 4th Commission - State Administration and Local Government, replacing Virgílio Tyova (named governor of Cunene) and Ruth Mendes for the 5th Commission of Economy and Finance, replacing Diógenes de Oliveira.

Victor Kajibanga was appointed chairman of the 6th Commission on Health, Higher Education, Science and Technology, replacing Manuel da Cruz Neto, while Nuno Caldas Albino is the new leader of the 7th Commission, which deals with Culture, Religious Affairs, Media, Youth and Sport, replacing Paulo Pombolo, now secretary for the Information of the MPLA.

The Angolan Parliament consists of ten working Commission.