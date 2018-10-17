Namibia Win 22 Medals At Destiny 2018

NAMIBIAN martial arts athletes gave a good account of themselves at the recent 'Destiny 2018' in Stellenbosch, South Africa, winning a total of 22 medals.

Competing against more than 1 300 athletes participating in 800 divisions, Namibia won six gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

All athletes placed sixth and higher qualified for the ISKA World Championships to be held at Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida next year, where more than 4 500 athletes from 120 countries will be in action.

Caleigh Jordaan won three gold medals in the girls 16-17 year category; while Louis Maletzky also won three gold medals in the men 18-35 year category, including a new South African record of 92cm in the high kick event.

Adrian Esterhuizen won a silver and bronze medal in the boys 8-9 year category; Andrew Garbers won two silver medals in the boys 12-13 year category; Nicolas Jason won a silver medal in the boys 14-15 year category; Ray Gryffenberg won a silver and bronze medal in the boys 14-15 year category; Karl Dedekind won a bronze and two silver medals in the boys 14-15 category; Katya Dedekind won a silver and three bronze medals in the girls 12-13 category; and Dorothy Bachmann won a silver and a bronze medal in the women 46 years and over category.

Destiny is hailed as the biggest martial arts event on the African continent as well as in the top five ISKA events internationally.

The Namibian team consisted of athletes from eight years to 47 years old and was coached by Sensei Dorothy Bachmann, assisted by physiotherapist Suzanne van Zyl and Manfred Dedekind who also judged at the tournament.