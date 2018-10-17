7 October 2018

Uganda Media Centre (Kampala)

Uganda: President Receives Special Message From RSA Leader Ramaphosa

President Yoweri Museveni has received a special message from President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

The message was delivered to Mr. Museveni yesterday at State House, Entebbe by the South African Deputy President, Mr. David Mabuza.

President Museveni and Mr. Mabuza discussed pertinent issues of mutual interest between Uganda and South Africa.

They also shared views on regional developments, particularly South Sudan, advocating for support to national dialogue between the Government of Sudan led by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the opposition leadership.

President Museveni and the visiting South African Deputy President noted that the developments in South Sudan had assumed a positive direction towards achieving national dialogue.

ENDS

