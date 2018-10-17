Liberian Female Contractors Seeking Space in Construction Industry

Monrovia — Women, under the banner, Female Contractors of Liberia (FCL), are calling on the major stakeholders to prioritize them, too, in the construction sector in Liberia. This sector is a male-dominated territory.

The female contractors said for too long they have been behind the scene while their male counterparts dominate the construction sector.

FCL, which is a member of the All Liberians Construction Contractors (ALCC), wants those responsible to give contracts prioritize them, too.

ALCC comprises of both male and female contractors, who are in the construction sector. The treasurer of the ALCC, Ms. Kimberly Kpan Toure, feels that women are not recognized in the construction sector.

Ms. Toure, who is also the CEO of Tumarsi Construction Company, told FrontPageAfrica further called for the enhancement of female contractors' capacity in order to prepare them for the challenges in the sector.

According to her, females, who are member of the ALCC, have been going through a number of training in the areas of contracts management, and how to engage their clients.

She praised GIZ and GFA, all of Germany, for their support in the training of female contractors.

"We are glad that the GIZ and GFA are in full support of our vision by training our women contractors in the construction industry. We call on clients to continue to prioritize females, who express interest in the contracts being offered," she pleaded.

She urged male heads of companies to entrust women in top positions especially in the construction areas.

Some of the GIZ-trained female contractors called for a stronger network among women in the sector.

The CEO of Tabitha Renaissance Engineering and Design Incorporated (TREED), Madam Ruth Coker-Collins said from the training most females have realized that the construction sector is unique and that no one needs to be overlooked. Ruth named financing as one of the major challenges facing them. She vowed to strive and make the difference.

"We want people know that we exist, in spite of all the challenges in the sector. Let the vendors understand that we can still perform and we want them have some considerations to feel for female contractors and give us contracts," she pleads.

Madam Coker-Collins also called on the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) to also have considerations on female construction contractors when opting for bids.

In late 2014 (December), the President of Liberia signed into law "An Act to Amend Chapter 29, of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Executive Law, Title 12, Liberian Code of Laws Revised to Provide for the Establishment of a Department of Small Business Administration" or the Small Business Empowerment Act (SBA).

To date 490 businesses are registered of which 74 percent or 363 are Liberian-owned. Of these 363 Liberian-owned businesses, 22 or 78 are female-owned.

It is important to note that of the 363 Liberian-owned businesses, 35 percent or 128 are primarily into construction; of the 128, 11 percent or 14 are women-owned.

Speaking, the PPCC boss said his entity has revised the public procurement planning system to ensure a fully functioning mechanism for government agencies to set-aside the minimum 25 percent of their procurement contract packages for competition among Liberian-owned companies as the SBA requires.

He disclosed that the PPCC also commenced the online publication of all approved procurement plans, including approved SBA Procurement Plans as a way of increasing access to information on procurement opportunities within GOL for Liberian-owned businesses so as to ensure fair, open and increased competition.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry report on the first year of implementation, US$42.6M was verified to have been paid out by Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to Liberian-owned businesses of which 13 percent or US$ 5.7 million was paid to women-owned businesses.

Contracts to Liberian-owned construction companies accounted for USD $6.8M or about 16% of the USD $42.6M. The PPCC boss told FrontPage Africa PPCC is willing to promote female construction contractors in Liberia.

"Yes. PPCC conducts various capacity-building activities to enhance the capacities of registered businesses in order to increase their chances of winning procurement contract," He said.

"In addition, PPCC conducts workshops and other capacity-building activities to enhance the capacities of these Liberian-owned companies, the latest of which was held from September 11 - 14, 2018 at the Big Treat Entertainment on 9th Street for 307 Liberian-owned companies registered with the Commission at the time, of which 24% (or 73) were women-owned. PPCC intends to continue these efforts," he said.