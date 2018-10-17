The High Court has ordered a Chivhu businessman to settle a debt of close to $30 000 to Total Zimbabwe and vacate a service station he was leasing from the fuel company.

Mr Moses Jiri had sued Total Zimbabwe for $83 000 that he claimed was unlawfully deducted from his guarantee account held by the fuel company.

A guarantee account is one where the lessee deposits an agreed amount of money which acts as a security for any indebtedness to the lessor.

However, Justice Phildah Muzofa threw out the claim and ordered Mr Jiri to vacate the service station he was leasing in the town.

She accepted Total Zimbabwe's contention that it acted within the law and was entitled to appropriate any funds in the guarantee account to settle outstanding liabilities on the businessman account.

"The money was not directly appropriated by the defendant but used to meet the plaintiff's (Mr Jiri) obligations," said Justice Muzofa.